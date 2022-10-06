Wonderman Nation Trading Down 1.3% This Week (WNDR)

Wonderman Nation (WNDR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Wonderman Nation token can currently be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wonderman Nation has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wonderman Nation has a total market capitalization of $461,983.11 and approximately $64,596.00 worth of Wonderman Nation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wonderman Nation Profile

Wonderman Nation’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2022. Wonderman Nation’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,215,495 tokens. Wonderman Nation’s official Twitter account is @wondermannation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wonderman Nation is www.wondermannation.com.

Buying and Selling Wonderman Nation

Wonderman Nation (WNDR) is a cryptocurrency . Wonderman Nation has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 14,215,495 in circulation. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s). More information can be found at https://www.wondermannation.com/.

