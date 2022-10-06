WPT Investing Corp (WPT) Price Hits $0.79 on Top Exchanges

WPT Investing Corp (WPT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One WPT Investing Corp token can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00003854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WPT Investing Corp has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. WPT Investing Corp has a market cap of $7.86 million and $13,281.00 worth of WPT Investing Corp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003231 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00145149 BTC.

WPT Investing Corp Profile

WPT Investing Corp launched on July 6th, 2022. WPT Investing Corp’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. WPT Investing Corp’s official Twitter account is @warpigstoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WPT Investing Corp is www.warpigs.io.

WPT Investing Corp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WPT Investing Corp (WPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. WPT Investing Corp has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WPT Investing Corp is 0.82800889 USD and is down -3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11,115.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.warpigs.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPT Investing Corp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WPT Investing Corp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WPT Investing Corp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

