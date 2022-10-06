Wrapped Ampleforth One Day Trading Volume Reaches $35,804.00 (WAMPL)

Wrapped Ampleforth (WAMPL) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Wrapped Ampleforth token can now be purchased for approximately $4.82 or 0.00023948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $35,804.00 worth of Wrapped Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Ampleforth has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Ampleforth Token Profile

Wrapped Ampleforth’s genesis date was September 19th, 2021. Wrapped Ampleforth’s total supply is 477,006 tokens. Wrapped Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org.

Wrapped Ampleforth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Ampleforth (WAMPL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped Ampleforth has a current supply of 477,006 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Ampleforth is 4.77044207 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $21,063.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ampleforth.org/.”

