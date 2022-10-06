Wrapped PKT (WPKT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $120,871.00

Wrapped PKT (WPKT) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Wrapped PKT has a total market capitalization of $120,871.00 and approximately $11,371.00 worth of Wrapped PKT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped PKT has traded 93.1% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped PKT token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145730 BTC.

About Wrapped PKT

Wrapped PKT’s genesis date was September 13th, 2021. Wrapped PKT’s total supply is 71,513,571 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped PKT is https://reddit.com/r/pktcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped PKT’s official website is odapp.io. The official message board for Wrapped PKT is crypto.pkt.cash. Wrapped PKT’s official Twitter account is @pkt_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped PKT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped PKT (WPKT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wrapped PKT has a current supply of 71,513,571.2 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped PKT is 0.00184002 USD and is up 4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,011.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://odapp.io/.”

