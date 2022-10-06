Wrapped Staked HEC Price Tops $98.30 (WSHEC)

Wrapped Staked HEC (WSHEC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. Wrapped Staked HEC has a market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $10,278.00 worth of Wrapped Staked HEC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Staked HEC token can now be bought for approximately $98.30 or 0.00486201 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Staked HEC has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003210 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00145276 BTC.

Wrapped Staked HEC Token Profile

Wrapped Staked HEC launched on November 26th, 2021. Wrapped Staked HEC’s total supply is 55,605 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,255 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Staked HEC is https://reddit.com/r/hectordao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Staked HEC is hector.finance. Wrapped Staked HEC’s official message board is medium.com/@hector_network. Wrapped Staked HEC’s official Twitter account is @hectordao_hec.

Wrapped Staked HEC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Staked HEC (WSHEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Fantom platform. Wrapped Staked HEC has a current supply of 55,604.706329 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Staked HEC is 98.41280803 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $5,141.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hector.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Staked HEC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Staked HEC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Staked HEC using one of the exchanges listed above.

