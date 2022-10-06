WSB.sh Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $860,283.07 (WSBT)

WSB.sh (WSBT) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. WSB.sh has a total market capitalization of $860,283.07 and approximately $102,628.00 worth of WSB.sh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WSB.sh has traded up 50.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WSB.sh token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

WSB.sh Token Profile

WSB.sh was first traded on February 17th, 2022. WSB.sh’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,400,000,000 tokens. WSB.sh’s official Twitter account is @wsb_sh. WSB.sh’s official website is wsb.sh.

WSB.sh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WSB.sh (WSBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WSB.sh has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WSB.sh is 0.00036455 USD and is down -3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $684.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at wsb.sh.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WSB.sh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WSB.sh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WSB.sh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

