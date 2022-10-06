WTF Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $114,850.00 (WTF)

WTF Token (WTF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. One WTF Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. WTF Token has a market capitalization of $244,648.00 and $114,850.00 worth of WTF Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WTF Token has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WTF Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00146138 BTC.

WTF Token Token Profile

WTF Token launched on January 11th, 2022. WTF Token’s total supply is 151,739,374 tokens. WTF Token’s official website is fees.wtf. WTF Token’s official Twitter account is @feeswtf and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WTF Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WTF Token (WTF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. WTF Token has a current supply of 151,739,374 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WTF Token is 0.00064743 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $79,430.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fees.wtf/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WTF Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WTF Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WTF Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WTF Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WTF Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.