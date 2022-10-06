X Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $196,204.00 (POT)

X Protocol (POT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. X Protocol has a total market cap of $69,100.64 and $196,204.00 worth of X Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, X Protocol has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One X Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About X Protocol

X Protocol’s genesis date was November 5th, 2021. X Protocol’s total supply is 4,750,000 tokens. X Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/x-predict-market. X Protocol’s official website is x-protocol.com. X Protocol’s official Twitter account is @x_protocol_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling X Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “X Protocol (POT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. X Protocol has a current supply of 4,750,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of X Protocol is 0.01467963 USD and is down -19.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $199,141.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://x-protocol.com/.”

