X Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $196,204.00 (POT)

X Protocol (POT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. X Protocol has a total market cap of $69,100.64 and $196,204.00 worth of X Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, X Protocol has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One X Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145783 BTC.
About X Protocol
X Protocol’s genesis date was November 5th, 2021. X Protocol’s total supply is 4,750,000 tokens. X Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/x-predict-market. X Protocol’s official website is x-protocol.com. X Protocol’s official Twitter account is @x_protocol_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling X Protocol
