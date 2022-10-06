XCarnival Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week (XCV)

XCarnival (XCV) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One XCarnival token can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XCarnival has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. XCarnival has a market cap of $411,365.30 and $94,064.00 worth of XCarnival was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003267 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

XCarnival Profile

XCarnival launched on October 19th, 2021. XCarnival’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,331,385 tokens. XCarnival’s official Twitter account is @xcarnival_lab and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XCarnival is xcarnival-lab.medium.com. The official website for XCarnival is xcarnival.fi.

XCarnival Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XCarnival (XCV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. XCarnival has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 50,331,385 in circulation. The last known price of XCarnival is 0.00820122 USD and is down -6.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $101,811.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xcarnival.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XCarnival directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XCarnival should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XCarnival using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

