XcelDefi (XLD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $96,588.99

XcelDefi (XLD) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. XcelDefi has a total market capitalization of $96,588.99 and approximately $127,186.00 worth of XcelDefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XcelDefi token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XcelDefi has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145867 BTC.

XcelDefi’s launch date was October 1st, 2021. XcelDefi’s total supply is 110,325,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,592,265 tokens. The official message board for XcelDefi is xceldefi.medium.com. The official website for XcelDefi is xceldefi.com. XcelDefi’s official Twitter account is @xceldefi. The Reddit community for XcelDefi is https://reddit.com/r/xceldefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XcelDefi (XLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. XcelDefi has a current supply of 110,325,418 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of XcelDefi is 0.00240785 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $95,395.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xceldefi.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XcelDefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XcelDefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XcelDefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

