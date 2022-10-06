XDEFI Wallet Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.81 Million (XDEFI)

XDEFI Wallet (XDEFI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. One XDEFI Wallet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XDEFI Wallet has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. XDEFI Wallet has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $264,696.00 worth of XDEFI Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003210 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00145276 BTC.

About XDEFI Wallet

XDEFI Wallet was first traded on October 27th, 2021. XDEFI Wallet’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,251,026 tokens. The official website for XDEFI Wallet is www.xdefi.io. XDEFI Wallet’s official Twitter account is @xdefi_wallet.

Buying and Selling XDEFI Wallet

According to CryptoCompare, “XDEFI Wallet (XDEFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. XDEFI Wallet has a current supply of 240,000,000 with 55,554,791.11126413 in circulation. The last known price of XDEFI Wallet is 0.11920573 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $72,412.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdefi.io/.”

