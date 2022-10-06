XGOLD COIN Price Reaches $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (XGOLD)

XGOLD COIN (XGOLD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. XGOLD COIN has a total market cap of $203,981.02 and $26,629.00 worth of XGOLD COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XGOLD COIN has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One XGOLD COIN token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00146386 BTC.

About XGOLD COIN

XGOLD COIN’s genesis date was July 26th, 2021. XGOLD COIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,880,827 tokens. XGOLD COIN’s official website is www.xgoldcoins.io. XGOLD COIN’s official Twitter account is @coin_xgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XGOLD COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XGOLD COIN (XGOLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. XGOLD COIN has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of XGOLD COIN is 0.00300181 USD and is up 28.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $714.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xgoldcoins.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOLD COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XGOLD COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XGOLD COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

