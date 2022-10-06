xHashtag DAO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $230,261.00 (XTAG)

xHashtag DAO (XTAG) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. xHashtag DAO has a market cap of $960,798.15 and $230,261.00 worth of xHashtag DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xHashtag DAO token can currently be bought for $0.0464 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, xHashtag DAO has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

xHashtag DAO Token Profile

xHashtag DAO launched on November 4th, 2021. xHashtag DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,698,679 tokens. xHashtag DAO’s official Twitter account is @xhashtagio. xHashtag DAO’s official website is www.xhashtag.io. xHashtag DAO’s official message board is medium.com/xhashtag.

xHashtag DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xHashtag DAO (XTAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. xHashtag DAO has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,698,679 in circulation. The last known price of xHashtag DAO is 0.04716789 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $200,828.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xhashtag.io.”

