XList Trading Down 34.2% This Week (XLIST)

XList (XLIST) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, XList has traded down 34.2% against the dollar. One XList token can currently be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XList has a total market cap of $84,434.99 and approximately $60,090.00 worth of XList was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XList alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145867 BTC.

About XList

XList’s launch date was April 15th, 2022. XList’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,391,801 tokens. XList’s official Twitter account is @xlistcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. XList’s official website is www.xlist.one.

Buying and Selling XList

According to CryptoCompare, “XList (XLIST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. XList has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of XList is 0.02367382 USD and is down -4.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $60,278.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xlist.one.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XList directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XList should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XList using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XList Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XList and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.