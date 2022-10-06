Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) COO Peter Goguen Sells 4,000 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) COO Peter Goguen sold 4,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $233,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,252 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Goguen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Peter Goguen sold 4,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Peter Goguen sold 4,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $216,000.00.

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $64.35.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $95.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.90 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XMTR shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Xometry by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,378,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,648,000 after purchasing an additional 675,250 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Xometry in the fourth quarter worth $9,758,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xometry in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Xometry by 500.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 29,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xometry by 20.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

