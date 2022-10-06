XQuake Price Up 27.5% Over Last Week (XQK)

XQuake (XQK) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. One XQuake token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XQuake has a market capitalization of $172,607.76 and approximately $41,786.00 worth of XQuake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XQuake has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00146006 BTC.

XQuake Token Profile

XQuake’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. XQuake’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,290,000,000 tokens. XQuake’s official Twitter account is @officialxqk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XQuake is xquake.org.

XQuake Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XQuake (XQK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. XQuake has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of XQuake is 0.00000246 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $10.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xquake.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XQuake directly using US dollars.

