Xtremcoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,100.00 (XTR)

Xtremcoin (XTR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Xtremcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xtremcoin has a total market cap of $50,585.79 and $13,100.00 worth of Xtremcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Xtremcoin has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145762 BTC.

Xtremcoin Profile

Xtremcoin’s genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Xtremcoin’s total supply is 20,231,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,231,453 tokens. The official message board for Xtremcoin is medium.com/@xtremcoin. The official website for Xtremcoin is xtremcoin.io. The Reddit community for Xtremcoin is https://reddit.com/r/xtremcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xtremcoin’s official Twitter account is @xtremcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Xtremcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Xtremcoin (XTR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Xtremcoin has a current supply of 20,231,453.571 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Xtremcoin is 0.00220036 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $125.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xtremcoin.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xtremcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xtremcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xtremcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

