XY Finance (XY) Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges

XY Finance (XY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One XY Finance token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001162 BTC on major exchanges. XY Finance has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $74,929.00 worth of XY Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XY Finance has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XY Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

XY Finance Profile

XY Finance was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. XY Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,631,586 tokens. The official website for XY Finance is xy.finance/. The official message board for XY Finance is medium.com/@xyfinance. XY Finance’s official Twitter account is @xyfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XY Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XY Finance (XY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. XY Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,996,415.15 in circulation. The last known price of XY Finance is 0.23337177 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $62,319.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xy.finance/‌.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XY Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XY Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XY Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XY Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XY Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.