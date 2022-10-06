Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Xylem by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 10,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $92.66 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $134.29. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.79.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

