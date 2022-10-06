YEL.Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,417.00 (YEL)

YEL.Finance (YEL) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. YEL.Finance has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $14,417.00 worth of YEL.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YEL.Finance has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. One YEL.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003236 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006501 BTC.

YEL.Finance Coin Profile

YEL.Finance’s genesis date was June 9th, 2021. YEL.Finance’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins. YEL.Finance’s official Twitter account is @yel_finance. YEL.Finance’s official website is yel.finance.

YEL.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Enhancement Labs (YEL) is a multi-chain yield enhancement protocol whose core mission is to help projects gain liquidity across multiple chains while building self-sustainable token economics with constant and organic buy-pressure for YEL token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEL.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEL.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEL.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

