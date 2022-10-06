YIN Finance One Day Volume Reaches $612,956.00 (YIN)

YIN Finance (YIN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. YIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $217,939.69 and approximately $612,956.00 worth of YIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YIN Finance has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YIN Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0611 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YIN Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00146386 BTC.

YIN Finance Profile

YIN Finance’s genesis date was August 19th, 2021. YIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,565,576 tokens. YIN Finance’s official website is yin.finance. YIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @yinfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for YIN Finance is medium.com/@yinfinance.

YIN Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YIN Finance (YIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. YIN Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YIN Finance is 0.06127282 USD and is down -3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $222,004.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yin.finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.