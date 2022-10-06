Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Price Performance

Shares of YRD stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Yiren Digital has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $89.61 million, a P/E ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yiren Digital stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yiren Digital were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.