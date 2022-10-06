YmplePay (YMPA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

YmplePay (YMPA) traded down 31% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. YmplePay has a market capitalization of $84,048.53 and approximately $179,823.00 worth of YmplePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YmplePay has traded 88.2% lower against the dollar. One YmplePay token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145867 BTC.

YmplePay Profile

YmplePay’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for YmplePay is www.ymplepay.com. YmplePay’s official Twitter account is @ymplepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YmplePay is https://reddit.com/r/ymplepay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

YmplePay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YmplePay (YMPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. YmplePay has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YmplePay is 0.0000035 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ymplepay.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YmplePay directly using U.S. dollars.

