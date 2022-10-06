YodeSwap Price Down 52.5% This Week (YODE)

YodeSwap (YODE) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, YodeSwap has traded 52.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. YodeSwap has a total market capitalization of $33,894.52 and $15,147.00 worth of YodeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YodeSwap token can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00005293 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

YodeSwap Profile

YodeSwap launched on August 18th, 2022. YodeSwap’s total supply is 32,000 tokens. YodeSwap’s official website is yodeswap.dog. YodeSwap’s official Twitter account is @yodeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YodeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “YodeSwap (YODE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Dogechain platform. YodeSwap has a current supply of 32,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YodeSwap is 1.12785619 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $173,904.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yodeswap.dog/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YodeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YodeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YodeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

