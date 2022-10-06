Z7DAO (Z7) Price Hits $0.0580 on Top Exchanges

Z7DAO (Z7) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, Z7DAO has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Z7DAO token can now be purchased for $0.0580 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. Z7DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $11,433.00 worth of Z7DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Z7DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003210 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00145276 BTC.

Z7DAO Profile

Z7DAO’s launch date was June 9th, 2022. Z7DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Z7DAO’s official Twitter account is @z7daoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Z7DAO’s official website is z7dao.com.

Z7DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Z7DAO (Z7) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Z7DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Z7DAO is 0.05714412 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,881.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://z7dao.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Z7DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Z7DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Z7DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Z7DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Z7DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.