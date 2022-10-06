Zada (ZADA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Zada (ZADA) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, Zada has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar. One Zada token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zada has a total market cap of $440,985.07 and approximately $17,871.00 worth of Zada was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zada alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003267 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Zada Token Profile

Zada’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zada is https://reddit.com/r/zadauniverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zada’s official message board is medium.com/@zadauniversebsc. Zada’s official Twitter account is @zadabsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zada is www.zadauniverse.com.

Zada Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zada (ZADA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Zada has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Zada is 0.00000045 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $71.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.zadauniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zada directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zada should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zada using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zada and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.