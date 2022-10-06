Zamio (ZAM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $539,812.98

Zamio (ZAM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Zamio has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Zamio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zamio has a market capitalization of $539,812.98 and $331,003.00 worth of Zamio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zamio alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Zamio Token Profile

Zamio launched on April 8th, 2021. Zamio’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,400,770 tokens. Zamio’s official message board is medium.zam.io. Zamio’s official Twitter account is @zam_io. The official website for Zamio is zam.io. The Reddit community for Zamio is https://reddit.com/r/zam__io/comments/qihvh1/start_ido_and_start_listing/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zamio

According to CryptoCompare, “Zamio (ZAM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zamio has a current supply of 888,888,888 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Zamio is 0.01147539 USD and is up 105.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $515,195.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zam.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zamio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zamio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zamio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zamio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zamio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.