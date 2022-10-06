Zamzam (ZAMZAM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $344,853.00

Zamzam (ZAMZAM) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Zamzam has a total market capitalization of $456,038.21 and $344,853.00 worth of Zamzam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zamzam token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zamzam has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006489 BTC.

About Zamzam

Zamzam’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Zamzam’s total supply is 10,010,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Zamzam’s official Twitter account is @zamzamtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zamzam is www.zamzam.pro.

Buying and Selling Zamzam

According to CryptoCompare, “Zamzam (ZAMZAM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Zamzam has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Zamzam is 0.00009145 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $462,711.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zamzam.pro/.”

