ZAT Project Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (ZPRO)

ZAT Project (ZPRO) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. ZAT Project has a total market capitalization of $61,838.45 and approximately $12,840.00 worth of ZAT Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZAT Project has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One ZAT Project token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145877 BTC.

About ZAT Project

ZAT Project launched on November 10th, 2021. ZAT Project’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,803,386 tokens. ZAT Project’s official Twitter account is @zprotoken. The official message board for ZAT Project is medium.com/@zatprojects. The official website for ZAT Project is zatproject.com. The Reddit community for ZAT Project is https://reddit.com/r/zatprojectofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZAT Project

According to CryptoCompare, “ZAT Project (ZPRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ZAT Project has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ZAT Project is 0.00076531 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zatproject.com.”

