Zebec Protocol Price Tops $0.0166 on Major Exchanges (ZBC)

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Zebec Protocol has a market capitalization of $501,644.33 and approximately $2.25 million worth of Zebec Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zebec Protocol has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zebec Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006489 BTC.

Zebec Protocol Token Profile

Zebec Protocol’s genesis date was March 13th, 2022. Zebec Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,302,971 tokens. The official website for Zebec Protocol is zebec.io. Zebec Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zebec Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Protocol (ZBC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 732,333,103.04 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Protocol is 0.01613605 USD and is up 5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $14,737,207.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

