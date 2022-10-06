Zebec Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $2.25 Million (ZBC)

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Zebec Protocol has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. Zebec Protocol has a market cap of $501,557.99 and $2.25 million worth of Zebec Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebec Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

About Zebec Protocol

Zebec Protocol was first traded on March 13th, 2022. Zebec Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,302,971 tokens. The official website for Zebec Protocol is zebec.io. Zebec Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zebec Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Protocol (ZBC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 732,333,103.04 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Protocol is 0.01613605 USD and is up 5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $14,737,207.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebec Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebec Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

