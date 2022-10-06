ZED Token (ZED) Price Tops $0.0338 on Major Exchanges

ZED Token (ZED) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. ZED Token has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $748,319.00 worth of ZED Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZED Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZED Token has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZED Token Profile

ZED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2022. ZED Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for ZED Token is zedtoken.com. ZED Token’s official Twitter account is @zedtoken.

ZED Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZED Token (ZED) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ZED Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ZED Token is 0.03368476 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $86,659.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zedtoken.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZED Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZED Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZED Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

