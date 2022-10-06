Zeitgeist (ZTG) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zeitgeist (ZTG) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Zeitgeist has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zeitgeist token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeitgeist has a market cap of $784,838.40 and $107,471.00 worth of Zeitgeist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Zeitgeist Token Profile

Zeitgeist’s total supply is 100,054,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,835,763 tokens. Zeitgeist’s official message board is app.subsocial.network/@zeitgeist. Zeitgeist’s official Twitter account is @zeitgeistpm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeitgeist is zeitgeist.pm.

Buying and Selling Zeitgeist

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeitgeist (ZTG) is a cryptocurrency . Zeitgeist has a current supply of 100,054,784 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Zeitgeist is 0.09394168 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $89,614.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zeitgeist.pm/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitgeist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeitgeist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeitgeist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

