Zelda Inu (ZLDA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.03 Million

Zelda Inu (ZLDA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Zelda Inu has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $11,796.00 worth of Zelda Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zelda Inu token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zelda Inu has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00144967 BTC.

About Zelda Inu

Zelda Inu was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Zelda Inu’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Zelda Inu’s official Twitter account is @zeldainu and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zelda Inu’s official website is zeldainu.com. The official message board for Zelda Inu is discord.com/channels/927640312023765012/927922759122710539.

Buying and Selling Zelda Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelda Inu (ZLDA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Zelda Inu has a current supply of 600,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Zelda Inu is 0.00823464 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $6,458.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zeldainu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelda Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zelda Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zelda Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

