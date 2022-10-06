Zenlink Price Hits $0.0430 on Major Exchanges (ZLK)

Zenlink (ZLK) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Zenlink has a total market capitalization of $690,288.94 and approximately $27,350.00 worth of Zenlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenlink token can now be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zenlink has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zenlink Profile

Zenlink was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Zenlink’s total supply is 37,837,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,035,658 tokens. Zenlink’s official Twitter account is @zenlinkpro. Zenlink’s official website is zenlink.pro. The official message board for Zenlink is medium.com/zenlinkpro.

Buying and Selling Zenlink

Zenlink (ZLK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Moonriver platform.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

