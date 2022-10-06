ZeroFi (ZERI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10,395.00

ZeroFi (ZERI) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, ZeroFi has traded 28,256.4% higher against the US dollar. One ZeroFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. ZeroFi has a total market capitalization of $411,174.34 and $10,395.00 worth of ZeroFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ZeroFi

ZeroFi launched on June 14th, 2021. ZeroFi’s official Twitter account is @crypto_zerofi. The official website for ZeroFi is cryptozerofi.io.

Buying and Selling ZeroFi

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroFi (ZERI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ZeroFi has a current supply of 0. The last known price of ZeroFi is 0.00320178 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $528.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptozerofi.io/.”

