Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Price Target Raised to $4.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.54.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Zevia PBC Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Zevia PBC stock opened at $4.39 on Monday. Zevia PBC has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $301.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 32,444 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $100,251.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,430,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,511,786.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,396 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $149,280.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,364,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,569,189.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 32,444 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $100,251.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,430,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,511,786.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,971 shares of company stock valued at $410,217. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Zevia PBC by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Zevia PBC in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 762,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 118,504 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 644,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 345,969 shares during the period. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zevia PBC

(Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.