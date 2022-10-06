ZinaX DAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $708,183.88 (ZINAX)

ZinaX DAO (ZINAX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One ZinaX DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZinaX DAO has a market capitalization of $708,183.88 and $9,558.00 worth of ZinaX DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZinaX DAO has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006469 BTC.

ZinaX DAO Token Profile

ZinaX DAO was first traded on May 1st, 2022. ZinaX DAO’s total supply is 30,048,570 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. ZinaX DAO’s official Twitter account is @zinaxtoken. The official message board for ZinaX DAO is medium.com/@zinari. ZinaX DAO’s official website is zinax.org.

Buying and Selling ZinaX DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “ZinaX DAO (ZINAX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ZinaX DAO has a current supply of 30,048,570 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ZinaX DAO is 0.02361493 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zinax.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZinaX DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZinaX DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZinaX DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

