ZMINE (ZMN) Price Hits $0.0061 on Top Exchanges

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. ZMINE has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $300.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZMINE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About ZMINE

ZMINE’s total supply is 212,705,508 tokens. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZMINE (ZMN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ZMINE has a current supply of 212,705,507.9900193. The last known price of ZMINE is 0.006054 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zmine.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

