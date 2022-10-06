Zombie Inu Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.09 Million (ZINU)

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Zombie Inu has a market cap of $3.09 million and $508,143.00 worth of Zombie Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zombie Inu token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zombie Inu has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Zombie Inu

Zombie Inu was first traded on October 25th, 2021. Zombie Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,212,687,655,238 tokens. Zombie Inu’s official Twitter account is @zinutoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zombie Inu is https://reddit.com/r/zombieinu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zombie Inu is zombieinu.io. The official message board for Zombie Inu is medium.com/@zombieinu.

Zombie Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zombie Inu (ZINU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zombie Inu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Zombie Inu is 0.00000001 USD and is up 8.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $595,457.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zombieinu.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zombie Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zombie Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zombie Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

