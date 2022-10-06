Zombie World Z (ZWZ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $90,676.48

Zombie World Z (ZWZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, Zombie World Z has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One Zombie World Z token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zombie World Z has a total market cap of $90,676.48 and $43,312.00 worth of Zombie World Z was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145867 BTC.

Zombie World Z Token Profile

Zombie World Z’s genesis date was August 31st, 2021. Zombie World Z’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,291,000 tokens. Zombie World Z’s official message board is zombieworldz.substack.com. Zombie World Z’s official Twitter account is @zwz_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zombie World Z’s official website is zombieworldz.io.

Buying and Selling Zombie World Z

According to CryptoCompare, “Zombie World Z (ZWZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Zombie World Z has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Zombie World Z is 0.00215292 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $16.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zombieworldz.io/.”

