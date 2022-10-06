Zuki Moba Market Capitalization Tops $36,386.76 (ZUKI)

Zuki Moba (ZUKI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Zuki Moba has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Zuki Moba has a total market cap of $36,386.76 and $41.00 worth of Zuki Moba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zuki Moba token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zuki Moba alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

Zuki Moba Token Profile

Zuki Moba’s genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Zuki Moba’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,819,022 tokens. Zuki Moba’s official website is zukimoba.com. The Reddit community for Zuki Moba is https://reddit.com/r/zukimoba and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zuki Moba is zukimoba.medium.com. Zuki Moba’s official Twitter account is @zukimoba and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zuki Moba Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuki Moba (ZUKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Zuki Moba has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 36,819,022.19755647 in circulation. The last known price of Zuki Moba is 0.00104966 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $23.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zukimoba.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuki Moba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zuki Moba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zuki Moba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zuki Moba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zuki Moba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.