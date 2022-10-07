12Ships (TSHP) Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last Week

12Ships (TSHP) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, 12Ships has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One 12Ships token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. 12Ships has a market cap of $234,757.27 and approximately $15,508.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 12Ships alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009316 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About 12Ships

12Ships’ genesis date was August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,980,527,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,583,000,587 tokens. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @twelveships12 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com.

Buying and Selling 12Ships

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships (TSHP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. 12Ships has a current supply of 4,980,527,200 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 12Ships is 0.00006149 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13,134.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.12ships.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 12Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 12Ships and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.