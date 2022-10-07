18,290 Shares in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 28,724 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 12,672.0% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 31,680 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 371,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 83.5% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 57,994 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance

MVT stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

