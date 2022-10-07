1,900 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Allstate by 3.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 17.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 18.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Allstate by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $130.54 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

