1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.46.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Transactions at 1Life Healthcare

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 133,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $2,299,336.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,454.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 133,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $2,299,336.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 88,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,454.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 2,123,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $36,288,940.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,583,209 shares of company stock valued at $44,188,409 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 33.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 35,475 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 259.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 108,051 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 19.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 26,963 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth $381,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,898,000 after buying an additional 964,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.28. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The business had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.99 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. Analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

