1SAFU 24-Hour Volume Hits $40,734.00 (SAFU)

1SAFU (SAFU) traded 95.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. 1SAFU has a market capitalization of $1,918.39 and approximately $40,734.00 worth of 1SAFU was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1SAFU has traded down 46.2% against the dollar. One 1SAFU token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1SAFU alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007248 BTC.

1SAFU Profile

1SAFU launched on December 23rd, 2021. 1SAFU’s total supply is 138,888,888,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,223,222,222 tokens. The official website for 1SAFU is www.1safu.com. 1SAFU’s official Twitter account is @1safu_sol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1SAFU

According to CryptoCompare, “1SAFU (SAFU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. 1SAFU has a current supply of 138,888,888,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 1SAFU is 0.00000007 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.1safu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SAFU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1SAFU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1SAFU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1SAFU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1SAFU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.