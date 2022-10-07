1World Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (1WO)

1World (1WO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, 1World has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One 1World token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000519 BTC on exchanges. 1World has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $6,207.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 1World

1World’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1world_online and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com.

1World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1World (1WO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. 1World has a current supply of 37,219,452.96. The last known price of 1World is 0.10071898 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,413.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ico.1worldonline.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

