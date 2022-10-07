22,618 Shares in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 206.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 64.6% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 71,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.
Rent-A-Center Stock Performance
Shares of RCII opened at $20.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $58.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 191.55%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rent-A-Center
In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
