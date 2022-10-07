394 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Purchased by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,619,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,606,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,179,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,013,000. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,485,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $210.62 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $249.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.00.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,034,938.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.47, for a total transaction of $2,094,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,181,338.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,583. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

